IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block

Four of the homes on North Hamilton Avenue had residents inside when they were shot, but no injuries were reported.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.

A detective confirmed to 13News a rifle was used in the shootings.

Officers were first alerted to the shootings by their new gunshot detection technology systems, which are part of a pilot program in the department's East District.

No injuries were reported in the shootings.