IMPD investigates shooting on east Washington Street

Officers were called to a neighborhood on Gladstone Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday and found a person who had been shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to investigate a person shot Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the area of Washington Street east of Sherman Drive.

Police found a man shot near 130 North Gladstone Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. He was described by police as "awake and breathing" when taken to the hospital, but considered to be in critical condition.

Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating, and preliminary information suggests the shootingoccurred near the intersection of East Washington Street and Euclid Avenue, which is two blocks east of where officers located the victim.

Police at the scene told 13News that the man was shot at a gas station on Washington and drove to the Gladstone location to call 911.