LACONIA, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a police-involved shooting after they say a sheriff's deputy shot a suspect who allegedly raised a gun at him.

Around noon on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department requested ISP detectives and crime scene investigators respond to the 10,000 block of North Tobacco Landing Road SE, near Laconia, after one of their deputies was involved in a shooting.

When investigators arrived, they say Deputy Sean O'Sullivan went to the home attempting to arrest 28-year-old Michael W. Kerns - who has multiple warrants in both Indiana and Kentucky.

Officers say O'Sullivan approached Kerns, who was standing in a garage. Kerns then allegedly went further into the garage and retrieved a shotgun.

Investigators believe Kerns reportedly raised the gun at the deputy, who then fired his handgun and shot Kerns in the shoulder.

Kerns was arrested and sent to UofL Hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive. Nobody else was injured in the incident.

The case is still under investigation.

