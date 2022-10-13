IMPD investigates officer-involved shooting on northwest side

Northwest District officers were called just after 4:30 a.m. to investigate a reported disturbance at the George Apartments.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the city's northwest side.

No officers were injured, according to IMPD.

The incident happened at The George apartment complex in the 5600 block of Sebring Drive, near Georgetown Road and West 56th Street.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a disturbance at 4:37 a.m. at the complex.

