x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

IMPD investigates officer-involved shooting on northwest side

Northwest District officers were called just after 4:30 a.m. to investigate a reported disturbance at the George Apartments.
Credit: WTHR
IMPD investigates an officer-involved shooting at the George Apartments on Georgetown Road Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the city's northwest side.

No officers were injured, according to IMPD.

The incident happened at The George apartment complex in the 5600 block of Sebring Drive, near Georgetown Road and West 56th Street.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a disturbance at 4:37 a.m. at the complex.

13News has a crew at the scene and will share more details as they become available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash

Before You Leave, Check This Out