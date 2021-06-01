Suspect strangled Jackson County Jail officer, tried to take gun during attempted hospital escape

Jackson Hatchett is facing charges of escape, battery with serious bodily injury, strangulation, theft and criminal mischief.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Jackson County Jail officer is recovering after a prisoner attacked him during an escape attempt at the hospital.

On Monday, the Seymour Police Department was called to help with an escaped inmate at Schneck Medical Center.

According to police, 27-year-old Jackson Hatchett was about to be taken to jail after he was discharged from the hospital. Hatchett allegedly assaulted a corrections officer, strangling him at one point until he lost consciousness and trying to take the officer's gun and Taser during the fight.

The officer somehow still managed to fight Hatchett off. Hatchett then ran and barricaded himself in a bathroom on the third floor. Police said he then broke out a window, dropped to the roof of the second floor and was hiding in a mechanical room.

Responding officers were able to get into that room and arrest Hatchett.

Hatchett is facing charges of escape, battery with serious bodily injury, strangulation, theft and criminal mischief. He was already facing drug possession charges.