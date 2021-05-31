Investigation underway in east side officer-involved shooting

Just after 5 a.m., police responded to gunshots near Colorado and Washington Streets on the east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting involving officers early Monday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., police responded to a domestic call near Colorado and Washington Streets on the east side between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

Police confirmed to 13News at the scene that the domestic disturbance led to the police shooting a male suspect.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The man who was shot by police was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police have not shared more information about him.

There was an officer-involved shooting near E Washington St and Colorado Street. No officers were injured. There will be significant police activity in the area for several hours. Please avoid the area if possible. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 31, 2021

There is no threat to the public, but police are asking people to avoid the area if possible while they investigate.