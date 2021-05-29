IMPD investigates hit and run that killed man on scooter

A man on a scooter was struck and killed on Madison Avenue early Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating an early morning hit and run crash that left a scooter driver dead on Indy's south side.

According to a IMPD public police report, the scooter was struck in the 7800 block of Madison Avenue shortly after 1:20 a.m. The crash scene is approximately one block north of Stop 11 Road.

Authorities have not shared the name of the scooter driver, or any information about the striking vehicle, which left the scene before police arrived.