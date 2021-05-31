Suspect taken into custody following near north side shooting Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect has been taken into custody following a Sunday evening shooting.
Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Boulevard Place near W 27th Street and N Capitol Avenue on a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found an adult female with a gunshot wound injury. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, according to IMPD.
Around 11 p.m., IMPD shared that detectives developed probable cause for the arrest of 27-year-old Christopher Rush.
Rush was charged with aggravated battery and transported to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Investigations Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).