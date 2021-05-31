Suspect taken into custody following near north side shooting Sunday

IMPD detectives developed probable cause for the arrest of 27-year-old Christopher Rush.

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect has been taken into custody following a Sunday evening shooting.

Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Boulevard Place near W 27th Street and N Capitol Avenue on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female with a gunshot wound injury. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, according to IMPD.



Around 11 p.m., IMPD shared that detectives developed probable cause for the arrest of 27-year-old Christopher Rush.