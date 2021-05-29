Anderson police look for bank robbery suspect

Witnesses told police no weapon was displayed during the robbery and nobody was injured.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

Police say a male subject entered the Old National Bank on Scatterfield Road just before 3:20 p.m. and handed a note to one of the tellers demanding cash.

The suspect walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash and headed west on foot. Police set up a perimeter around the bank and searched for the man, but made no arrests.

Witnesses told police the suspect was a tall Black male wearing a dark colored hoodie, black pants with bright yellow stripes, and a mask.

The case remains under investigation.