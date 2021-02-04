Suspect shot by police during Muncie chase has died

Police said Jonathan Levi Allen started firing shots from the SUV at officers and people he passed on March 3 during a chase.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police reports Jonathan Levi Allen, 28, died from injuries he received during a chase with officers in Delaware County March 3. ISP released an update on the case saying Allen actually died back on March 10.

The release said that shortly before the pursuit ended, a Muncie Police Department officer fired a shot from his rifle and it hit Allen in the head. Allen then lost control of his SUV and crashed into a parked car.

Police began chasing Allen on March 3 after a 911 call of shots fired. Officers from the Muncie Police Department found the SUV reportedly involved and began chasing it. The chase was originally called off when the SUV got near Delta High School.

About a half hour later, Delaware County Sheriff's Department deputies were called Smithfield Pike and Whitney Road near the town of Selma, Indiana. There they found the suspect's SUV in a field. Allen then pulled out of the field and there was a second chase.

Police said Allen started firing shots from the SUV at officers and people he passed. Two of the deputies has their cars hit by bullets. As the suspect turned onto Centennial Avenue from Walnut Street, a Muncie Police officer fired his rifle and hit Allen in the head. The SUV then crashed into a parked car and the pursuit ended. The female passenger was was not injured.

Allen was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries a week later.