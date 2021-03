Police said a chase in Delaware County ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon.

MUNCIE, Ind. — State police said a chase in Delaware County ended Wednesday afternoon with the suspect going to the hospital with a gun shot wound.

Police said it’s unclear if the suspect was shot by police or if it was self-inflicted.

Police confirm the suspect fired shots at police during the chase.

The chase ended in a crash at 508 East Centennial in Muncie.

A passenger in the suspect’s car was not injured.