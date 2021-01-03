x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

2 arrested after deadly shooting in Muncie

Muncie police arrested two people after an early morning shooting Sunday.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police arrested two people on a preliminary charge of murder after a weekend shooting.  

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of West 9th street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.  

Officers located Robert E. Scott III in the backyard of the house suffering from at least one gun shot wound.  

Medics transported Scott to a Muncie hospital where he died.  

Police arrested Morgan Bell and Brandon Hodge on a preliminary charge of murder.  

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.