2 arrested after deadly shooting in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police arrested two people on a preliminary charge of murder after a weekend shooting.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of West 9th street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers located Robert E. Scott III in the backyard of the house suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

Medics transported Scott to a Muncie hospital where he died.

Police arrested Morgan Bell and Brandon Hodge on a preliminary charge of murder.