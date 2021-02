Officers were called to 2533 N. Elgin St. around 11:35 a.m.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in an apartment Friday morning.

Officers were called to 2533 N. Elgin St. around 11:35 a.m. When they went into apartment 3 at that address, they discovered three people dead.

Police did not release the identities of the victims or how they died.