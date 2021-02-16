x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

News

2 dead in Muncie house fire

Fire investigators in Muncie believe careless smoking led to a fire that killed two people Monday night.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two people died after a late-night house fire in Muncie.  

The Muncie Fire Department said they received the call of a house fire at 1621 West 16th street around 11:30 p.m. Monday  

Crews arrived to find fire coming from a bedroom window.  

Firefighters transported a woman to  IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment.  

Fire investigators said the woman told them she believes she caught a couch on fire while smoking.  

The Delaware County Coroner’s office said 74-year-old Virgil Murray and 70-year-old Brenda Stanley died in the fire.