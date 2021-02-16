2 dead in Muncie house fire

Fire investigators in Muncie believe careless smoking led to a fire that killed two people Monday night.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two people died after a late-night house fire in Muncie.

The Muncie Fire Department said they received the call of a house fire at 1621 West 16th street around 11:30 p.m. Monday

Crews arrived to find fire coming from a bedroom window.

Firefighters transported a woman to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Fire investigators said the woman told them she believes she caught a couch on fire while smoking.