Muncie buys former GM property to build solar field

The deal with RACER Trust will give the city control of the 53-acre site at 1200 W. 8th St.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The City of Muncie announced it is purchasing the old General Motors property located at 1200 W. 8th St. The deal with RACER Trust will give the city control of the 53-acre site.

The city said in a release that it plans to turn the area into a solar field with up to 24.6 million kWh of generating capacity. That's enough power to supply 27,000 average homes in the U.S. for a month.

“This property’s unique combination of size and location make it ideally suited for a project that will make Muncie a regional leader in the generation of clean, renewable energy, and positions our community to attract additional investment from businesses that are focused on sustainability,” Mayor Dan Ridenour said.

RACER will continue its environmental cleanup obligations for the property.

The Muncie Sanitary District is also planning the placement of three solar fields on property it owns as well. It is looking at the 39-acre site at the Water Treatment Plant on West Kilgore, the 5.35-acre site at the McCulloch Park Lift Station on Centennial and the 5.47-acre site at the Jake’s Creek Lift Station on W. Cypress Drive.

These locations will use the solar power generated to help offset the electricity power needs of MSD.