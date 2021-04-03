Muncie teen arrested in murder of 3 Michigan men

Police found three Michigan men dead in an apartment on Feb. 19.

MUNCIE, Indiana — Muncie police officers have arrested an 18-year-old for a triple murder last month.

Police arrested Chandler Willard Harris II in connection to the Feb. 19 killings. The incident happened in an apartment in the 2500 block of North Elgin Street.

When police went into the apartment, they discovered three men dead. Those men have since been identified as Terence Thomas, 27, Devonte Earl Hollis, 25, and Adrian George, 30.

Muncie Police Department is still investigating the crime and searching for other people who may have been involved.

According to jail records, Harris is facing murder and robbery charges.