2 arrested after dog helps police find man who led troopers on chase

When a suspect ran away from the scene of a crash, a dog led police to where he was hiding.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana State Police is crediting a dog that helped troopers find a suspect after a police chase that ended in a crash on the south side of Muncie.

On Wednesday, March 31, ISP trooper Blake Stephenson was driving on State Road 3 near Shockley Road in Delaware County around 5:30 p.m., when he saw a tan Buick SUV speeding. Stephenson caught up with the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop near Macedonia Avenue and Fuson Road, but the driver continued speeding northbound, entering Muncie.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Michael C. Kline, of New Castle, led police on a brief chase before crashing as he was driving on Mock Avenue and attempted to turn left onto 15th Street. Police say when Kline crashed into a mailbox at 2014 E. 15th St., he got out of the car and ran away.

A witness told Trooper Stephenson that Kline was in the backyard of a residence, and when Stephenson got there, he met the homeowner's dog. The dog was barking and focused on a deflated blow-up pool. Kline was hiding under it. Stephenson and other troopers arrested him and took him to the Delaware County Jail.

Troopers saw Kline had a large dog in his vehicle. They arranged for Kline's girlfriend, 26-year-old Brenna Roach, to pick up the dog. When she arrived, troopers discovered she had an active warrant out of Hamilton County, Ohio for a probation violation.

Roach told police she lived nearby, so a trooper dropped the dog off at her home before arresting her and taking her to the Delaware County Jail.

Kline is facing four charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement W/ Vehicle, Level 6 Felony

Reckless Driving, A Misdemeanor

Leaving The Scene of Property Damage Crash, B Misdemeanor

Operating Motor Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License, C Misdemeanor