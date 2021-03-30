Man arrested for murder of 36-year-old Ripley County woman

Police found 36-year-old Kristine Jones dead in a bathroom of a Ripley County home back in January.

Police arrested a man in the death of a 36-year-old Ripley County woman Friday.

Jordan Knudson, 36, is now facing a murder charge after Kristina Jones was found unresponsive in a bathroom back in January.

The incident happened Jan. 11, 2021 at a Ripley county home on County Road 700 West, just north of Holton, Indiana. Indiana State Police troopers were called to the home just after midnight for an unresponsive woman. Officers soon determined Jones had died and appeared to have been the victim of a homicide.

After an autopsy, a coroner ruled Jones' death was the result of multiple gunshots. Knudson, who was formerly in a relationship with Jones, was identified as a suspect.

ISP detectives arrested Knudson Friday, March 26 after Ripley County issued a warrant for one count of murder. Detectives arrested him at the Jennings County Courthouse when he appeared for a hearing in a different case.