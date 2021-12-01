State police investigate apparent homicide of woman in Ripley County home

Police were called to the home near Holton early Monday morning.

HOLTON, Ind. — State police are investigating the death of a woman found in a Ripley County home Monday.

Ripley County Sheriff's Department deputies and state police troopers were called to the home just after midnight on a report of an unresponsive woman in the residence on CR 700 West north of Holton. Officers soon determined the woman was deceased and appeared to have been the victim of a homicide.

The female victim has not yet been positively identified. An autopsy Tuesday will confirm her identity and the cause of her death.