State police investigate apparent homicide of woman in Ripley County home

HOLTON, Ind. — State police are investigating the death of a woman found in a Ripley County home Monday.
Ripley County Sheriff's Department deputies and state police troopers were called to the home just after midnight on a report of an unresponsive woman in the residence on CR 700 West north of Holton. Officers soon determined the woman was deceased and appeared to have been the victim of a homicide.
The female victim has not yet been positively identified. An autopsy Tuesday will confirm her identity and the cause of her death.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.