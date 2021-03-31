Passenger killed after shots fired at vehicle on I-65 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating after a person died in a shooting that happened on I-65 Tuesday evening.
Around 5:30 p.m., ISP was contacted by IMPD in reference to an unconscious gunshot victim who was driven to a medical facility on West 38th Street.
Initial investigation by IMPD determined that the shooting happened on I-65 near Lafayette Road. The investigation was then turned over to ISP.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The victim was a passenger in a dark purple Toyota Scion and investigators say the shots were fired from another vehicle.
Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
Anyone who may have information about this incident, or who was driving in the area of I-65 and Lafayette Road today between 5 and 5:30 p.m., and may have witnessed this incident, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or visit www.crimetips.org.