Passenger killed after shots fired at vehicle on I-65 in Indianapolis

Initial investigation by IMPD determined that the shooting happened on I-65 near Lafayette Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating after a person died in a shooting that happened on I-65 Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., ISP was contacted by IMPD in reference to an unconscious gunshot victim who was driven to a medical facility on West 38th Street.

Initial investigation by IMPD determined that the shooting happened on I-65 near Lafayette Road. The investigation was then turned over to ISP.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim was a passenger in a dark purple Toyota Scion and investigators say the shots were fired from another vehicle.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.