Man arrested in Boone County for shooting pellet gun at family on I-65

BOONE COUNTY, Ind — An Indianapolis man was arrested in Boone County for allegedly firing a pellet gun at a passing car on I-65.

Police arrested 19-year old Joshua Chabal. He is facing a charge of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

An Indiana State Police trooper was stopped in a construction zone Sunday night near Lebanon, when a driver pulled over and told the trooper they had just been shot at. The driver was able to give a description of the car and trooper was able to catch up with it on I-65 south.

The investigation found Chabal allegedly fired a pellet gun at the victim's car, shattering out the driver's side window. The driver, his wife and two children in the back seat were not injured.