Man arrested in Boone County for shooting pellet gun at family on I-65

BOONE COUNTY, Ind — An Indianapolis man was arrested in Boone County for allegedly firing a pellet gun at a passing car on I-65.
Police arrested 19-year old Joshua Chabal. He is facing a charge of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
An Indiana State Police trooper was stopped in a construction zone Sunday night near Lebanon, when a driver pulled over and told the trooper they had just been shot at. The driver was able to give a description of the car and trooper was able to catch up with it on I-65 south.
The investigation found Chabal allegedly fired a pellet gun at the victim's car, shattering out the driver's side window. The driver, his wife and two children in the back seat were not injured.
Chabal's trial has initially been set for August.