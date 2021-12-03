Lebanon police officer injured during traffic stop on I-65

While officers approached the minivan to verify Sharun Wynn's identity, she drove away from the scene, with the car hitting one of the officers in the shoulder.

A Lebanon police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Officers pulled over a red minivan just before 3 a.m. for a traffic offense on Interstate 65 near Lebanon. A woman, later identified as 28-year-old Sharun Wynn, of Alsip, Illinois, was driving the minivan, along with two male passengers from Illinois.

Officers believed Wynn was providing false information when asked to verify her identity. While approaching the minivan a second time to verify the information she provided, Wynn drove away and her van hit one of the officers in the shoulder.

Wynn drove around 50 miles on I-65 near West Lafayette before striking the guardrail and losing control.

All three people in the car were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Wynn was arrested after her release from the hospital and faces the following charges:

Two counts of battery against a public safety official

Two counts of criminal recklessness

Three counts of resisting law enforcement

Two counts of reckless driving

Leaving the scene of an accident

Possession of marijuana.

She is currently being held at the Boone County Jail.