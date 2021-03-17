Zionsville's mayor and town council feud over who's in charge

Years ago, the Boone County community re-organized itself and became one of the few Indiana towns with an elected mayor.

INDIANAPOLIS — A small town government feud is winding up in court. The mayor of Zionsville wants to replace the fire chief.

Town council won't go along with it, however both sides claim they are acting within their authority.

Behind the quiet quaintness of downtown Zionsville, there is a feud brewing between Mayor Emily Styron and the town council.

"We have a scenario the town council has some rights and the mayor has some rights," Council Vice President Jason Plunkett explained.

But it appears as if somebody is wrong and the judge may decide who.

Years ago, the Boone County community re-organized itself and became one of the few Indiana towns with an elected mayor.

In the town of Zionsville, mayors have the authority to appoint department heads, but if a mayor wants to demote or remove a department head they need the approval of the town council.

Mayor Styron wasn't available for an interview.

In news releases, she expressed concerns with the leadership of longtime Fire Chief James VanGorder. She asked the council to approve his demotion.

"I requested the council's support of my belief that a change in leadership is needed at ZFD," Styron said. "I am committed to working toward solutions which continue to keep our town safe."

According to Plunkett, the council reviewed every page of documentation provided by the mayor.

"And we voted 7-0 in favor of not giving her that authority," he said.

Keeping the chief on the job.

"There was never any doubt in our mind or in that of the administration from what we received there was concern for public safety," Plunkett explained.

The mayor struck back and took the issue to court.

"I believe the result of this legal action will provide clarity to my administration and to all future mayors of Zionsville," she said in a news release.

According to the town council, the mayor demoted Chief VanGorder by putting him on a one-week paid administrative leave with a promise of new job responsibilities when he returns to work.

VanGorder could not be reached for comment.

The question of who's in charge rests is for a Boone County judge to answer.

Below is a statement from Zionsville Town Council President Josh Garrett on action taken by Mayor Emily Styron to place Mr. James VanGorder on administrative leave:

“I am deeply disappointed that after nine months of work by the Town Council to review the request of the Mayor to demote Chief VanGorder, the Mayor chose to effectively demote him shortly after our unanimous vote upholding his position leading the Zionsville Fire Department. I am confused as to why the Mayor engaged the Council to complete the process, and when not given the answer she wanted, now claims that we have no authority in this matter and can act unilaterally. We fully disagree with her decision.