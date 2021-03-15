IMPD chief, command staff respond to violent weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and members of his command staff held a news conference Monday to issue a response to the weekend violence. Chief Taylor emphasized the domestic violence element of some of the shootings. He urged those in a domestic violence situation or those with knowledge of one to reach out for help.
The Indy Fraternal Order of Police is again condemning the violence and what it calls inaction by politicians:
"Our residents and officers are stuck in the middle of this violence. We are weary of any politicians who point to inanimate objects as the source of our violence.
"When it comes to Indy’s Violence it is NOT a proliferation of guns from last year that has caused the violence, but a proliferation of criminals who have no fear of consequences due to a broken system of criminal justice that cycles repeat convicted offenders back into our neighborhoods.
"Indy is a city in crisis. We need leaders to stop putting politics over people...stop pointing fingers at each other and instead point to solutions."
At least 20 people were injured or killed in shootings and stabbings from Friday through Monday morning. Seventeen of those were shootings and eight people were killed.
Sunday, police said 25-year-old Malik Halfacre was arrested in the quadruple murder. IMPD officers were called out on a report of a person shot at 253 N. Randolph St. just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. IMPD officers arrived and located a woman who appeared to be shot, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Information led officers to 338 N. Randolph St., where four people, including a child, were also apparently shot. Medics pronounced all four dead at that scene. Identities of the shooting victims have not been shared by authorities.
Police at the scene told 13News they believed the shootings stemmed from a domestic situation.
The Marion County Coroner's Office has identified the victims in the shooting:
- 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown
- 35-year-old Anthony Johnson
- 23-year-old Dequan Moore
- 7-year-old Eve Moore
One person died in a shooting at an apartment complex on the southeast side of Indianapolis Saturday night.
IMPD officers were called to the 4400 block of Lickridge Court at an apartment complex near South Sherman Drive for reports of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.
A man died in a shooting at a motel on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning. Police were called to the Super 8 in the 7200 block of East 82nd Street, near Interstate 69, shortly before 4 a.m. on a report of a person shot.
IMPD is also investigating after four men and a woman were shot on the city's near northwest side Monday morning. Police were called to the 2300 block of North Harding Street, near East Riverside Drive, around 1 a.m. on a report of a person shot.
Medics pronounced one man dead at the scene. The other three men were originally listed in critical condition, but two men have since been updated to stable condition while at local hospitals. Later, a woman who had been shot walked in to Community East Hospital and police have determine she, too, was involved in the shooting on Harding Street.
There were a series of other shootings over the weekend as well that IMPD is investigating. IMPD said it has an almost 70 percent closure rate on homicides this year.
Where to Call for Help with Domestic Abuse
24-Hour Hotlines
Domestic Violence Network of Greater Indianapolis Navigation Hub: "HELPLINE/2-1-1" at 317-926-HELP (4357)
Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-332-7385
Crisis and Suicide Intervention Service 317-251-7575 or TEXT CSIS to 839863
National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE(7233)
1-800-787-3224 (TDD)
Emergency and Law Enforcement
Emergency 911
Marion County Sheriff's Department 317-327-1700
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Victim Assistance 317-327-3331
Adult Protective Services 1-800-992-6978
Child Abuse Hotline 1-800-800-5556
Center of Hope at Eskenazi Hospital 317-880-8006
VINE (Marion County Jail Release Notification) 1-866-891-0330
Marion County Prosecutor's Office 317-327-3522
Advocacy, Support Groups and Counseling
Breaking Free 317-634-6341
Julian Center 317-941-2200
Family Advocacy Center 317-327-6900
Family Service 317-634-6341
Legacy House 317-554-5272
Prevail 317-773-6942
Eskenazi Hispanic Health Resources 317-880-5000
Fresh Start of Indiana 317-541-1655
Resources for Families and Children
Prevent Child Abuse Indiana 1-800-CHILDREN
Indiana Family Helpline 1-855-435-7178
Family Support Center/Children's Bureau 317-634-5050
Teen Link Hotline 317-255-TEEN
Legal Assistance
Indiana Legal Services, Inc. 317-631-9410
Legal Aid Society 317-635-9538
Protective Order Pro Bono Project 317-236-0116
Financial Help
HELPLINE (Information and Referral) 317-926-4357
TANF/Medicaid/Medicare 1-800-403-0864
Shelters and Transitional Housing
Salvation Army / Ruth Lilly Center 317-637-5551
Julian Center Shelter 317-920-9320
Holy Family Shelter 317-635-7830
Sheltering Wings 317-745-1496
Queen of Peace 317-916-6753
Coburn Place Safe Haven (transitional housing) 923-5750