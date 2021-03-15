IMPD chief, command staff respond to violent weekend

The Indy FOP is again condemning the violence and what it calls inaction by politicians.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and members of his command staff held a news conference Monday to issue a response to the weekend violence. Chief Taylor emphasized the domestic violence element of some of the shootings. He urged those in a domestic violence situation or those with knowledge of one to reach out for help.

The Indy Fraternal Order of Police is again condemning the violence and what it calls inaction by politicians:

"Our residents and officers are stuck in the middle of this violence. We are weary of any politicians who point to inanimate objects as the source of our violence.

"When it comes to Indy’s Violence it is NOT a proliferation of guns from last year that has caused the violence, but a proliferation of criminals who have no fear of consequences due to a broken system of criminal justice that cycles repeat convicted offenders back into our neighborhoods.

"Indy is a city in crisis. We need leaders to stop putting politics over people...stop pointing fingers at each other and instead point to solutions."

BREAKING: At least 16 people shot, 4 people stabbed with 8 killed in weekend violence in Indy (Fri-Mon) | City now averaging 3.5 people shot or stabbed every day with a homicide every 1.5 days so far this year #SurgingNotSlowing #Madness #CityInCrisis pic.twitter.com/hh6ZUWttmQ — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) March 15, 2021

At least 20 people were injured or killed in shootings and stabbings from Friday through Monday morning. Seventeen of those were shootings and eight people were killed.

Sunday, police said 25-year-old Malik Halfacre was arrested in the quadruple murder. IMPD officers were called out on a report of a person shot at 253 N. Randolph St. just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. IMPD officers arrived and located a woman who appeared to be shot, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Information led officers to 338 N. Randolph St., where four people, including a child, were also apparently shot. Medics pronounced all four dead at that scene. Identities of the shooting victims have not been shared by authorities.

Police at the scene told 13News they believed the shootings stemmed from a domestic situation.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has identified the victims in the shooting:

44-year-old Tomeeka Brown

35-year-old Anthony Johnson

23-year-old Dequan Moore

7-year-old Eve Moore

One person died in a shooting at an apartment complex on the southeast side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

IMPD officers were called to the 4400 block of Lickridge Court at an apartment complex near South Sherman Drive for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

A man died in a shooting at a motel on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning. Police were called to the Super 8 in the 7200 block of East 82nd Street, near Interstate 69, shortly before 4 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

IMPD is also investigating after four men and a woman were shot on the city's near northwest side Monday morning. Police were called to the 2300 block of North Harding Street, near East Riverside Drive, around 1 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Medics pronounced one man dead at the scene. The other three men were originally listed in critical condition, but two men have since been updated to stable condition while at local hospitals. Later, a woman who had been shot walked in to Community East Hospital and police have determine she, too, was involved in the shooting on Harding Street.

There were a series of other shootings over the weekend as well that IMPD is investigating. IMPD said it has an almost 70 percent closure rate on homicides this year.

Where to Call for Help with Domestic Abuse

24-Hour Hotlines



Domestic Violence Network of Greater Indianapolis Navigation Hub: "HELPLINE/2-1-1" at 317-926-HELP (4357)



Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-332-7385



Crisis and Suicide Intervention Service 317-251-7575 or TEXT CSIS to 839863



National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE(7233)

1-800-787-3224 (TDD)



Emergency and Law Enforcement



Emergency 911

Marion County Sheriff's Department 317-327-1700

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Victim Assistance 317-327-3331

Adult Protective Services 1-800-992-6978

Child Abuse Hotline 1-800-800-5556

Center of Hope at Eskenazi Hospital 317-880-8006

VINE (Marion County Jail Release Notification) 1-866-891-0330

Marion County Prosecutor's Office 317-327-3522

Advocacy, Support Groups and Counseling

Breaking Free 317-634-6341

Julian Center 317-941-2200

Family Advocacy Center 317-327-6900

Family Service 317-634-6341

Legacy House 317-554-5272

Prevail 317-773-6942

Eskenazi Hispanic Health Resources 317-880-5000

Fresh Start of Indiana 317-541-1655

Resources for Families and Children



Prevent Child Abuse Indiana 1-800-CHILDREN

Indiana Family Helpline 1-855-435-7178

Family Support Center/Children's Bureau 317-634-5050

Teen Link Hotline 317-255-TEEN

Legal Assistance

Indiana Legal Services, Inc. 317-631-9410

Legal Aid Society 317-635-9538

Protective Order Pro Bono Project 317-236-0116

Financial Help

HELPLINE (Information and Referral) 317-926-4357

TANF/Medicaid/Medicare 1-800-403-0864