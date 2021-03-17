Todd Rokita joins 20 other GOP attorneys general in questioning stimulus bill

Indiana's attorney general joined 20 others in questioning a provision that keeps states from using funds from the bill to offset tax cuts.

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican attorneys general from 21 states including Idaho are questioning a provision in the $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue plan that bars states from using its funds to offset tax cuts.

They wrote in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday. They say the prohibition is "unclear, but potentially breathtaking."

Republican states are concerned that any tax cut could be jeopardized if it is construed as taking advantage of the pandemic relief funds.

The White House has said it expects the relief funds to not go toward decreasing taxes.

The aid plan includes $195 billion for states, plus separate funds for local governments and schools.

Other state attorneys general to sign the letter were from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Three Republican members of the U.S. Senate introduced a long-shot bill on Tuesday to eliminate the provision.

In a tweet, Rokita said he's calling on the Treasury Department to "avoid an unconstitutional invasion of state sovereignty."