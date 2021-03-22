Police arrest Indianapolis man after I-65 chase

Police say Bradley Moore rammed several squad cars as he drove up and down I-65 trying to elude officers and state troopers.

LEBANON, Indiana — An Indianapolis man was arrested early Monday after police say he led them up and down Interstate 65 in Boone and Clinton counties, ramming squad cars in an attempt to get away.

Police say Bradley Moore, 38, was wanted in two counties for resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license and theft. Just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, a Lebanon Police officer clocked a Chevrolet Impala speeding north on I-65.

After the car stalled, the officer approached the car with Moore at the wheel. Police said Moore did not comply with the officer's commands, instead restarting the car and driving north into into Clinton County with police in pursuit.

During the chase, police said Moore tried multiple times to ram police vehicles. Then he turned around in Clinton County and headed back south toward Lebanon, again attempting to ram pursuing vehicles.

State Police used tire deflation devices that created heavy damage to the Impala's tires, and the car crashed into a median barrier before it continued south and struck a police vehicle near 138 mile marker, south of the exit to State Road 39.

After police were able to block the Impala's path, Moore got out and ran north before he was located and arrested in the 700 block of Cox Avenue in Lebanon.

Moore was take to Witham Health Services in Lebanon to be checked out.

No officers were hurt.