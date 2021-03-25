Man dead after shooting at Waffle House in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Waffle House in Lawrence Thursday morning.
The incident happened just before 3 a.m. in the 7200 block of Pendleton Pike. Police were first called on a report of an alarm going off, but then got calls of shots fired in the area.
Police arrived and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot. Police said he died from his injuries.
Authorities have not shared the victim's identity or information on a possible suspect.
According to police, the incident occurred outside the restaurant in the parking lot and was not believed to be a random act.
The building alarm was activated because of the disturbance, and investigators believe no attempted robbery took place.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.