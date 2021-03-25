Man dead after shooting at Waffle House in Lawrence

According to police, the incident occurred outside the restaurant in the parking lot and was not believed to be a random act.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Waffle House in Lawrence Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. in the 7200 block of Pendleton Pike. Police were first called on a report of an alarm going off, but then got calls of shots fired in the area.

Police arrived and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot. Police said he died from his injuries.

Authorities have not shared the victim's identity or information on a possible suspect.

According to police, the incident occurred outside the restaurant in the parking lot and was not believed to be a random act.

The building alarm was activated because of the disturbance, and investigators believe no attempted robbery took place.