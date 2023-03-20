Suspect arrested in man's murder at east Indianapolis home

David Oliver Jr. was found with injuries consistent with trauma inside an east side home on Feb. 22, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of a man inside an east side home in 2022.

Police arrested 39-year-old Oluwaseun Adelayo for his alleged role in the death of 46-year-old David Oliver Jr.

A little before 6 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022, IMPD East District Officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of North Oakland Avenue, near North Rural and East Michigan streets, on a welfare check.

Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as Oliver Jr., inside the home. He had injuries consistent with trauma, and medics pronounced him dead shortly after they arrived.

The Marion County coroner determined Oliver Jr. died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives then began processing the scene and eventually identified Adelayo as a suspect.

A warrant was issued for Adelayo's arrest on March 17, 2023 and was arrested for murder later that same day.

IMPD said Adelayo was being held on unrelated charges when he was arrested for murder.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov