East Indianapolis death investigated as homicide

Officers found a man deceased in a home on North Oakland Avenue early Tuesday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a man found in an east Indianapolis home as a homicide.

Officers responded to the residence in the 400 block of North Oakland Avenue just before 6 a.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check. Once inside, they found an adult male who had sustained traumatic injuries.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The coroner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine a manner and cause of death, as well as identify the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact IMPD Det. Andrew McKalips in the department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Andrew.McKalips@indy.gov.