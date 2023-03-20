x
Crime

1 shot on Indy's near northwest side

The shooting happened Monday in the 1500 block of West 29th Street, near East Riverside Drive, around 9:45 a.m.
Credit: WTHR/Scott Graber
IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Monday, March 20, 2023, around 9:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of East Riverside Drive, near 29th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Monday morning on the city's near northwest side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of West 29th Street, near East Riverside Drive, around 9:45 a.m.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot but did not give an update on their condition at this time.

Police have not shared information about a suspect or possible motive.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

