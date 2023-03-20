1 shot on Indy's near northwest side

The shooting happened Monday in the 1500 block of West 29th Street, near East Riverside Drive, around 9:45 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Monday morning on the city's near northwest side.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot but did not give an update on their condition at this time.

Police have not shared information about a suspect or possible motive.