Suspect charged in deadly shooting outside Greenwood bar

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Prosecutor's Office filed formal charges Monday morning against a 25-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man outside a business in Greenwood.

Marco Antonio Gonzalez, 25, of Whiteland, is charged with murder in the March 8 death of 52-year-old Timothy A. Sannito, of Indianapolis, in the Ale Emporium parking lot.

Officers responded to a shooting outside Ale Emporium at 997 East County Line Road, near Emerson Avenue, just after 9 p.m.

"Witnesses in the lot said that two men were arguing. One male pulled a gun and shot the other male in the head, and then fled northbound in a dark-colored SUV," Greenwood Police Chief James Ison told 13News.

The victim, identified as Sannito, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition. The next morning, Ison confirmed Sannito died from his injuries.

According to an arrest report, a Greenwood police sergeant saw a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle March 10 around 10:30 p.m. When the car was passing the fully-marked police car, the sergeant said the driver put the hood of their sweatshirt up, slumped down in their seat and looked away.

The sergeant then followed the suspect vehicle and eventually pulled the driver over for speeding and disregarding an automatic signal.

According to the arrest report, the sergeant said the driver, later identified as Gonzalez, seemed very nervous and was shaking when he was pulled over.

The sergeant then recovered a loaded gun from in between the passenger seat and center console.

On March 10, forensic evidence confirmed the fired cartridges found in the Ale Emporium parking lot came from the gun found in Gonzalez's car.

Police then arrested Gonzalez March 13 at his home.

Investigators spoke with Gonzalez, who told them the killing "wasn't premeditated and I didn't know the guy."

According to the arrest report, investigators asked Gonzalez if anybody was threatening him prior to the shooting, to which he responded, "not really."

While being transported to the Johnson County Jail, the arrest report says Gonzalez asked the sergeant if he had ever killed anyone. The sergeant responded by saying he served in the Marines and was involved in a police-action shooting. Gonzalez then responded, "I should have joined the military — at least then I could have murdered someone and gotten away with it."

Sannito was an engineer with NSK Corporation in Franklin.

His wife told 13News he ate dinner with co-workers at the Greenwood Ale Emporium on a regular basis, sometimes entertaining business clients, and was usually home by 9:30 p.m. She called her husband of almost 30 years a gentle and kind church-going man who would not fight with anyone.