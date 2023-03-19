7 shot, 2 fatally, within 19 hours in Indianapolis

Four of the seven people who were shot over the weekend in Indianapolis were teens.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating multiple shootings over the weekend after two people died and five others were injured.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Sunday

On March 19, four people were shot in Indianapolis, one of whom died.

West side

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the Chapel Hill Apartments, near 10th Street and North Girls School Road, shortly before 8 a.m.

The victim appeared to be a teenage male, according to an IMPD spokesperson, who said the Marion County coroner would make positive identification and share his name once family is notified.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation is underway, and detectives are checking for leads, but they have not shared any information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

As of Sunday afternoon, police said no arrests have been made in the case but also said there is no known threat to the public.

South side

Just after 4:15 a.m., a man walked into Community South Hospital, located at County Line Road and U.S. 31, after he had been shot.

Police said the man is said to be in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine where the shooting took place.

Cumberland

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the area of North Munsie and Welland streets, near East Washington Street, around 3 a.m.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot.

IMPD did not give an update on the victim's condition and said the Cumberland Police Department would be handling the investigation.

South side

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of East Dudley Avenue, near U.S. 31 and East Epler Avenue, shortly after midnight.

They found a victim, who police confirmed was a juvenile, with apparent gunshot wounds. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Sunday afternoon, police confirmed they arrested a 15-year-old for dangerous possession of a firearm, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a firearm and aggravated battery.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting at this time.

Saturday

On March 18, three people were shot in Indianapolis, one of whom died from their injuries.

Near east side

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Willard Park in the 1900 block of East Washington Street, near South State Avenue, on a report of a person shot. Police found two juvenile victims who had apparently been shot.

Both victims were taken to Methodist Hospital and listed in stable condition, IMPD told 13News.

Aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

As of Saturday night, police had not been able to determine where the shooting happened, with the victims giving officers conflicting accounts of the location, IMPD said.

Northeast side

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive, near East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue, shortly after 1 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police found a man who had been shot. Medics took him to a hospital in critical condition, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he got there.

IMPD homicide and aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation. As of Saturday evening, police said no arrests had been made, and they believe there is no known threat to the public.