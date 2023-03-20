Information sought in Kenuel Thompson's unsolved murder at Indianapolis food mart

The shooting happened April 28, 2022, at the Kessler Food Mart in the 2900 block of West Kessler Boulevard North Drive around 2:15 a.m.

On April 28, 2022, IMPD officers responded to Kessler Food Mart in the 2900 block of West Kessler Boulevard North Drive, just south of West 30th Street, around 2:15 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers found Thompson, 27, inside a car in the parking lot upon arrival, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man located inside the Kessler Food Mart had also been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Thompson's cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Shortly after Thompson was murdered, police said they were not sure what led to the shooting, but it appeared shots were fired into the vehicle.

At the time of Thompson's death, authorities investigating the case also believed the shooting was a targeted event.

Detectives canvassed the area at that time, looking for surveillance footage to help determine the order of events and to possibly identify any suspects in the shootings.

Thompson was a beloved son, brother and uncle who loved singing and was studying electrical engineering.