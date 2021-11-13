Stolen guns, cocaine, fentanyl and meth found in south Indianapolis home

Herbert Blakey faces eight felony charges including possession of a machine gun and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives found a sizable amount of cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, and meth as well as a variety of guns at a home on the south side of Indianapolis.

Members of IMPD's SWAT team and the Violent Crimes Task Force searched a home in the 2900 block of Percheron Lane, near Interstate 65 and South Keystone Avenue, where they "immediately" found 10 guns, according to IMPD. Detectives also noticed evidence that led them to believe the person in the home had been dealing narcotics.

Inside the home, IMPD said officers found:

A stolen Glock 9mm handgun with an automatic switch

A stolen 9mm Hi-Point rifle

Two Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handguns

A Smith and Wesson MP .380

A Lorcin .25 Caliber semi-automatic handgun that had its serial number "obliterated."

A Ruger .380 LCP semi-automatic handgun

Two 22 caliber revolvers

A .54 caliber Muzzleloader

Approximately 1 ounce (30 grams) of cocaine

Approximately 1 ounce (30 grams) of heroin/fentanyl

Approximately 1 ounce (30 grams) of meth

$3,797 in cash

Investigators arrested 42-year old Herbert Blakey. He is facing eight charges, all of which are felonies.

His charges include possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon, three charges related to possession of the drugs found in the home and three more charges related to dealing those drugs.