Meth found stashed in reindeer sculptures at Cincinnati customs checkpoint

Customs officers found over five pounds of methamphetamine stashed inside clay reindeer sculptures at a Cincinnati port.

CINCINNATI — Decorative knick-knacks stopped by customs officers in Cincinnati turned out to be part of an international drug shipment.

Officers inspecting freight coming from Canada pulled a shipment described on an invoice as "2X Sculpture, 1X Family Photo" for an X-ray. That inspection showed a difference in the density of two clay reindeer figurines.

Using a drill to make a small hole in each sculpture, officers discovered what showed up as an anomaly in the X-ray was a white powder that tested positive for methamphetamine.