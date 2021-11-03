Meth found stashed in reindeer sculptures at Cincinnati customs checkpoint

CINCINNATI — Decorative knick-knacks stopped by customs officers in Cincinnati turned out to be part of an international drug shipment.
Officers inspecting freight coming from Canada pulled a shipment described on an invoice as "2X Sculpture, 1X Family Photo" for an X-ray. That inspection showed a difference in the density of two clay reindeer figurines.
Using a drill to make a small hole in each sculpture, officers discovered what showed up as an anomaly in the X-ray was a white powder that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officers said the sculptures were destined for a private residence in New Zealand. The methamphetamine found inside weighed more than five pounds.