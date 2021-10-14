Tipton home detention visit leads to large meth bust

A man and woman were arrested when officers making a home visit suspected criminal activity and discovered drugs.

TIPTON, Ind. — Tipton Police made two arrests while assisting Tipton County Community Corrections with a home visit Tuesday night and recovered a large amount of methamphetamine.

Benjamin L. Jones, 38, of Tipton and Jennifer E. Sprinkle, 36, also of Tipton, were arrested on drug charges.

Home detention staff and TPD officers were conducting a home visit at the house on East South Street when they suspected criminal activity. According to a Facebook post by Tipton Police, Jones, who was a guest in the home, tried to run from officers and and they got into "a brief physical altercation" before Jones was subdued and handcuffed.

Sprinkle, who was participating in the home detention program as part of a previous meth conviction, was arrested for possession and both she and Jones were taken to the Tipton County jail to await formal sentencing.

Jones could face more serious felony charges for dealing meth, obstruction of justice and resisting.