Indiana police officer charged with OWI after crashing patrol car

According to court documents, officer Douglas Rutoskey was escorted out of a bar — twice — before he crashed into a pickup truck and left the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana police officer is now facing multiple charges after being accused of crashing his police car into another vehicle and leaving the scene while he was drunk.

Stinesville officer Douglas Rutoskey was arrested Nov. 20, 2022. IMPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on West Southport Road near South Belmont Avenue. Court documents say they saw a marked police car with its light bar on. The police car had heavy front-end damage and the airbag was deployed. It had crashed into a concrete barrier wall. Another vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup truck, had heavy rear-end damage.

The two occupants in the pickup truck approached officers and told them the driver of the police car had hit their truck earlier and left the scene without providing information. The driver of the pickup truck said he was waiting at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 37 and Southport Road when the police car rear-ended them.

They said the driver got out of the police car, said "I didn't do nothing," then sped away in the car. The two people inside the truck started driving home when they saw the police car again, crashed into the barrier.

There wasn't a driver in the police car. An IMPD officer ran the plate and found the vehicle was registered to the Stinesville Police Department. One of Rutoskey's neighbors told police he saw the officer crash into the barrier then get out and run away. He also pointed officers to Rutoskey's home.

Officers went to Rutoskey's home and four kids answered the door. The kids told police their father is a Stinesville officer and drives the car. Officers asked to go inside the home, and went with one of the kids to Rutoskey's bedroom where he was in bed.

The room had a heavy odor of alcohol, according to the probable cause affidavit. When officers spoke to Rutoskey, they said his speech was slurred and he wasn't making sense.

Rutoskey admitted to driving the police car and told officers he had drank alcohol the previous night until 10 p.m. He agreed to a blood alcohol test and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital to provide a blood sample. The blood test later showed his blood alcohol level was .164.

Officers arrested Rutoskey and on the way to the Criminal Justice Center, Rutoskey said he had been drinking at a bar on the south side. When officers went back to the pub later in the day, the bar manager told them she recognized Rutoskey's photo because he had been harassing other patrons and was escorted out of the bar twice.

Surveillance footage from the bar and a grocery store across the street showed Rutoskey getting into a confrontation with the bar's bouncer, and later stumbling through the parking lot and driving out of the parking lot without his headlights on.

Rutoskey has been charged with four misdemeanors:

Operating a vehicle with intoxicated endangering a person

Operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more

Leaving the scene of an accident

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated