IMPD officer on administrative duty for alleged DUI while off-duty

The IMPD officer was issued a summons on allegations of driving under the influence and then released.
ATHENS, Ohio — IMPD said Chief Randal Taylor was made aware of an incident where an off-duty officer was allegedly driving under the influence in Ohio.

The department claims it was made aware of the incident on Nov. 17.

It claims, while in Ohio, the IMPD officer was issued a summons on allegations of driving under the influence and then released.

13News is reaching out to Ohio State Highway Patrol for additional details.

The IMPD officer is on administrative duty while the incident is investigated.

