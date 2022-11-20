Indiana officer arrested for drunk driving, leaving scene of crash

The 36-year-old officer, who has not been named because formal charges have not been filed yet, is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level of .15 or more.

INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty police officer was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash early Sunday morning.

IMPD confirmed the officer was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington.

The crash happened at around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of West Southport Road and State Road 37 on the south side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said the officer was in a crash that involved a marked patrol car, but the department stopped short of confirming if the officer was driving the marked patrol car at the time of the crash. 13News has reached out to the Stinesville Police Department for clarification.

The 36-year-old officer, who has not been named because formal charges have not been filed yet, is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level of .15 or more, online police records say. He was also arrested for a DUI endangering a person and leaving the scene of a vehicle accident with property damage.