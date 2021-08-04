State trooper arrested for sexual battery and false reporting

Ryan L. Griffith is a four-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested an Indiana State trooper following an investigation into an alleged sexual battery in February.

Ryan L. Griffith was taken into custody Thursday morning in Crawford County. Griffith is a four-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.

Police said Griffith was off-duty when he touched a woman in an unwanted manner at a home in Crawford County. Police said Griffith also provided false information during the investigation.

After being reviewed by a special prosecutor, Griffith was charged with sexual battery and false reporting.

Griffith has been placed on administrative leave without pay until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, at which time, an internal investigation will be conducted to determine departmental discipline.