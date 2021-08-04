ISP K-9 receives body armor donation

K-9 Zoia is the new owner of a bullet and stab-protective vest that was made in the U.S., is custom-fitted, and is certified by the National Institute of Justice.

BRISTOL, Indiana — An Indiana State Police K-9 is the new owner of body armor after a donation from a nonprofit organization.

Zoia is a female Dutch Shepherd — the first of that breed to be used by Indiana State Police. She and her handler, Trooper Brett Adair, typically patrol the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph, LaPorte, and Porter counties. Earlier this year, ISP announced nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. would be donating a bullet and stab-protective vest for Zoia to wear.

Zoia recently received the body armor, which is embroidered with the phrase, "Honoring those who served and sacrificed." The vest was made in the U.S., is custom-fitted, and is certified by the National Institute of Justice.

Through private and corporate donations, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has has donated more than 4,000 vests to K-9s in all 50 states, valuing nearly $7 million. The charity's mission is to provide assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies.