Danville Police launching fundraiser to help K-9 retire

The police department hopes to raise $6,500 to help pay for another K-9 so Zeke can retire.

DANVILLE, Ind. — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in helping a current K-9 officer retire.

Police said Zeke and his handler, Sgt. Slayback, are deployed hundreds of times a year and are used to locate illicit drugs, track missing people and chase people when they are violent or choose to run from the police.

According to police, Zeke is ready to retire and enjoy his time at home; however, money needs to be raised to get a new K-9 partner for Sgt. Slayback before Zeke can retire next month.

The police department has launched the 2021 DMPD K-9 Fundraiser in hopes of raising $6,500, which will be added to the funds of two additional grants, to help pay for another K-9.

Monetary donations can be dropped off at the police department's administrative office (49 N. Wayne St.) during normal business hours. Checks can be mailed to the following address with a memo line on the check reading "Police Department K9 Fund."

Attn. Danville Police Department

49 N. Wayne St.

Danville, IN 46122