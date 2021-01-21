ISP gets K-9 body armor donation

K-9 Zoia will get a bullet and stab-protective vest thanks to a nonprofit organization.

BRISTOL, Indiana — An Indiana State Police K-9 will get a new bullet and stabbing-protective vest thanks to a generous donation from a nonprofit group.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has been providing body armor for police K-9s since 2009.

An ISP K-9 named Zoia will get a vest that is embroidered with the words "Honoring those who served and sacrificed." The vest will be made in the U.S., custom-fitted, and is certified by the National Institute of Justice.

Through private and corporate donations, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has has donated more than 4,000 vests to K-9s in all 50 states, valuing nearly $7 million.

