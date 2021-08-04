Arrest made in December shooting on I-465

Isaiah Covington is facing charges of criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a permit.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a 20-year-old man for a shooting on I-465 in December. Isaiah Covington is facing charges of criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a permit.

Investigators believe Covington fired shots from his car at another car on I-465 the evening of Dec. 12. When troopers arrived, they found a bullet hole in the victim's car. Troopers were then able to recover bullet fragments from inside the car.

ISP was then able to develop Covington as a suspect in the shooting. A warrant for his arrest was issued March 30 and he was arrested a week later on April 6.