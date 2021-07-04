The search for the alleged suspect led to an hours-long manhunt and a plea from law enforcement for residents to stay inside.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Five people, including two children, were killed in a York County, South Carolina shooting Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office confirmed early Thursday morning. After an hours-long search Wednesday night, the York County Sheriff's Office has not indicated that a suspect is in custody.

Officials said they have located the suspect and told reporters they were with him. It was not immediately clear whether or not the suspect was in custody, but officials did confirm there is "no active threat to the community."

Around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 4400 block of Marshall Road after receiving reports that multiple people had been shot.

Inside the home, deputies found 70-year-old Robert Lesslie and his wife 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie both with apparent gunshot wounds. Their grandchildren, ages 9 and 5, were also shot. A fifth person, identified as 38-year-old James Lewis, who was working at the home at the time, was shot. All five died from gunshot wounds, the coroner said.

A sixth person is being treated for serious injuries. Their identity was not immediately released.

"We have IDed the person we feel is responsible for the shooting on Marshall Rd.," the York County Sheriff's Office tweeted overnight. "We found him in a nearby house."

Law enforcement is now executing a search warrant at his home. The Rock Hill Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are assisting.

Deputies say they are currently serving a search warrant at the home of the suspect who also lives on Marshall Rd.@rockhillpd & SLED are involved in this investigation too. — Briana Harper (@BriHarperTV) April 8, 2021

At this time, the details leading up to the incident remain under investigation. All five deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Wednesday evening, the sheriff's office urged nearby residents to stay inside and lock their doors, saying at the time the suspect was considered possibly armed and dangerous.

Officials spent hours searching this neighborhood in the rural, southern suburbs of Rock Hill, Sourth Carolina, which is about a 30 minutes drive from Charlotte, North Carolina and an hours drive from Columbia, South Carolina,

Law enforcement searched for the suspect using helicopters and drones.

Little was known publicly about the suspect. During the manhunt, law enforcement had released a limited description of the suspect. His name and identity are not yet known publicly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office.