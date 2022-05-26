Violations, staffing issues continue putting Indianapolis nursing home residents at risk, according to state report

State investigators said the facility failed to give patients proper medications, send correct clinical information to hospitals and keep medical records up to date.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new state report shows a string of violations and staffing issues continues to put residents at risk at a south Indianapolis nursing home.

The latest violations at Homestead Healthcare Center were found about a month after an 80-year-old woman was raped and killed in her room at the facility in February.

A newly released report cites 20 violations after state officials visited the facility in March.

One investigator saw a resident left to sit in a soiled bed for hours. Another patient reported the dressing on his legs didn’t get changed for days.

A state inspector even reported having to call 911 because staff didn’t have medication to help a patient when their sugar levels dropped severely.

"The facility does not have enough staff. It takes an hour for call lights to be answered," the report reads, also noting that evenings and weekends were poorly staffed.

Investigators noted the lack of sufficient staff resulted in nutritional supplements not being provided to patients.

State workers also noted medications were left behind in rooms, some residents received medications they didn’t need and poor staffing led to a lack of catheter care for residents.

The facility is now under a directed plan of correction, which went into effect mid-April.

A nursing home spokesman emailed "no comment" when 13 Investigates reached out about the report and asked questions about staffing.