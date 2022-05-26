Worker dies at Lebanon construction site

Workers were in the process of stopping due to approaching thunderstorms Wednesday evening when strong winds pushed over an elevated platform.

LEBANON, Ind — A construction worker died Wednesday evening in Lebanon after strong winds from an approaching storm pushed over an elevated platform.

Boone County 911 dispatchers got a call shortly after 6:15 p.m. about a person that had fallen at a work site at 904 Edwards Drive, near State Road 39 and West 200 South.

According to a preliminary investigation, a construction worker was operating on an elevated platform outside of a building when the workers were in the process of stopping due to approaching thunderstorms.

Officials said while the elevated platform was making its way to the ground, strong winds caused it to be pushed over and hit the ground. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries in the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine man's exact cause of death. His identify has not been shared at this time.

The Lebanon Police Department, Lebanon Fire Department, Boone County EMS, National Weather Service Indianapolis, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration assisted in the investigation.