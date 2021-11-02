Son arrested for murder in case of father who disappeared on Indy's west side

Jeremy Farmer was arrested Wednesday and faces a murder charge in the 2019 disappearance of 58-year-old Roger F. Farmer.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have arrested a 35-year-old man in the 2019 disappearance and death of his father.

Jeremy Farmer was arrested Wednesday for the murder of 58-year-old Roger F. Farmer.

Police began looking for Roger two days after Christmas in 2019 after family members reported him missing and said he was last seen on Nov. 22, 2019 at his home on Wandering Way between High School and Girls School roads on the far west side of Indianapolis.

Missing persons detectives began investigating and found evidence that led them to believe foul play was involved in Roger's disappearance. Detectives continue to search for his remains.

Detectives arrested Jeremy for his alleged involvement in Roger's disappearance, and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office has charged Jeremy with murder.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).