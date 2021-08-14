Shooting leaves one dead near Lafayette Square

Investigators say two men were found shot near 38th Street and Lafayette Road shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting near Lafayette Square early Saturday that left one person dead and another wounded.

Officers were called to the shooting in a strip mall parking lot on the corner of 38th Street and Lafayette Road shortly after 5 a.m.

They located two people shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was awake and breathing and is now described by police as stable at Eskenazi Hospital.

Authorities have not shared their names, but confirmed both are male.

A third person who appeared to be shot walked into the emergency room at St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street and investigators are checking whether that shooting may be connected to the shooting scene, but have not confirmed that. That patient was stable.

Another person walked into the emergency room at Eskenazi around the same time, but police have not connected them to the other shootings.

#Breaking IMPD is investigating a homicide at 38th & Lafayette on Indy’s west side. Detectives say two men were shot shortly after 5am. One victim was pronounced dead at scene, another currently in stable condition at hospital. No info yet on suspect or circumstances @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/3svcUNpbHt — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) August 14, 2021

Investigators have not determined what led to the shootings.