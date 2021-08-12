IMPD seeks help identifying person of interest in West 10th Street fatal shooting

Police have shared an image of a man and a vehicle they believe may have knowledge of the Aug. 10 shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are asking for help from the public to identify a person of interest in an Aug. 10, 2021 homicide.

Police have shared an image of a man and a vehicle.

On Tuesday, officers investigated a shooting in the 7900 block of West 10th Street. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died the next day. The victim's identity hasn't been released.

Police are working to identify the person and vehicle seen in the photo. If you have information contact Detective Brad Nuetzman, IMPD homicide office, (317) 327-3475 or Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).